AAP releases green manifesto for clean Bengaluru

BENGALURU: In the run-up to the GBA elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its ‘Green Agenda’ manifesto for Bengaluru residents on Monday.

AAP state in-charge Rituraj Govind Jha said, “Bengaluru is not just a city. It is our home, school, business and the foundation of our future. Bengaluru, once famously known as the ‘Garden City’, is today suffering from traffic congestion, pollution, water scarcity, floods, garbage issues and deteriorating civic amenities.”

He added that governments that ruled Bengaluru over the last 30 years prioritised the self-interest of a few influential lobby groups over the long-term interests of the city. “Behind Bengaluru’s current problems, there is not just administrative failure but also a strong network of vested interests at work. For a permanent solution to all these issues, the people of Bengaluru must elect AAP candidates in the upcoming GBA elections,” he said.

National organising secretary Prithvi Reddy highlighted the systemic issues plaguing the city. “The garbage mafia has deeply rooted itself in waste management. Tanker mafia has turned water scarcity into a profitable business opportunity. A network of politicians and contractors is wasting public money through substandard construction works. Construction lobbies are responsible for the encroachment of lakes and stormwater drains (rajakaluves), heavily impacting the city,” he said.