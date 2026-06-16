Autopsy reveals 6-year-old Bengaluru girl died of obliteration of airway, blunt abdominal trauma

BENGALURU: She had last worn a branded pink T-shirt and a pair of blue jeans, when she was allegedly fatally assaulted by her mother’s paramour -- realtor GM Mohan --inside his car in Indiranagar on March 24, reportedly over the choice of an ice cream. Her T-shirt was bloodstained and her six-year-old body carried obvious marks of external injuries on her face.

“Bloodstained fluid oozing out from both nostrils and mouth. Tip of fingers and nail beds showed bluish discoloration,” stated the postmortem report of six-year-old Vennela P. Her face bore multiple abrasions; from her nose to her cheeks.

The Kadugodi police initially registered a case of suspicious (unnatural) death (UDR) under Section 194 (3) of Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023 after Vennela’s mother, advocate Priyanka, who is a co-accused and under arrest now, is said to have told the cops that Mohan and she, along with her daughter had travelled by road to Thiruvananthapuram, Alleppey and Madurai in the last three days to celebrate her birthday and Vennela had fallen sick because of travel and food poisoning. “She said the bruises on the face were because the child had fallen multiple times inside the car because she was unwell,” said sources.

The postmortem conducted at the Vydehi Institute of Medical Sciences & Research Centre on March 25 stated that the cause of death was “combined effect of asphyxia as a result of obliteration of airway and blunt trauma to the abdomen sustained,” and turned the case from UDR to FIR.