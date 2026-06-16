Bengaluru man stabs home guard wife 10 times

BENGALURU: A 33-year-old home guard was murdered by her husband in front of their two children in Mahadevapura police limits on Sunday.

The deceased, Manjula, worked as home guard at the Mahadevapura police station. The incident happened around 9 pm. The victim’s husband, Pradeep, a car driver, later tried to die by suicide by slitting his wrists. He has been arrested by the police.

Manjula and Pradeep fought frequently over his addiction to betting and online games. His habit had pushed the family into financial difficulties. Unable to bear his physical, mental and financial harassment, Manjula along with her children was staying separately in another house at Udayanagar for the past one month. Pradeep also suspected Manjula’s fidelity, it is said.

On Sunday, Pradeep went to his wife’s house and pretended to seek her forgiveness by falling at her feet. Instead, he pulled out a knife and stabbed her over 10 times, even as their children watched. He then attempted suicide by cutting his wrists. The police arrested him immediately. The couple was married for the last 15 years.

Before the crime, he had made a selfie video claiming to kill his wife first and then die by suicide. He has also admitted that because of his online gaming addiction, it was creating problems in the family. He blamed his mother-in-law and sister-in-law for influencing his wife to stay separately from him.