Cab driver arrested for sexually harassing woman in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 42-year-old Ola cab driver from Shantinagar has been arrested for disrobing and sexually harassing a 27-year-old woman passenger from Assam.

The accused had managed to flee by pushing the victim out of the car after she started screaming for help. Based on the cab booking details, the police have arrested the accused. The cab driver has been remanded in judicial custody. The incident happened between 12.37 am and 1.40 am on Wednesday near the Aduru Cross in Avalahalli. She is working as a house help. The accused, identified as Isub, is a resident of Vinayakanagar in Shantinagar and a native of Ballari.

The victim, a resident of Aduru in Bidarahalli, booked the cab from her sister’s residence in A Narayanapura to her employer’s house. The victim, sitting in the rear seat, noticed that the driver was not taking the route as shown on the maps.

When she questioned him, he admitted to taking an alternative road, claiming that there were traffic jams on the regular route. The accused, after reaching an isolated place in the dark near Aduru cross, suddenly stopped the cab around 1.30 am. The accused, who came to the rear seat of the car, started molesting her. He also started touching her inappropriately and tried to disrobe her.

The victim called her husband and started screaming to draw the attention. Then the accused pushed her out of the cab and escaped from the spot. The victim’s husband called the police control room. When the victim was crying in an isolated place, passersby rushed to her help. A case of sexual harassment (BNS 75(1)) and assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to disrobe (BNS 76) has been filed.