Elder abuse on rise in Bengaluru: 68 per cent cases involve family

BENGALURU: “Elderly citizens are invisible citizens,” observed Indumathi Rao, a Regional Adviser for the Community Based Rehabilitation (CBR) Network at Bangalore University, speaking at an event organised by the NGO, HelpAge India, to mark World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

The event took place here on Monday and involved the launch of the national report on climate-resilient ageing. “Despite the small scale of the national report, which surveyed only around 2,000 elderly citizens, the report sheds light on a lot of problems which disproportionately affect the elderly, including health issues, disability impairment, and bad living conditions. The elderly are also the most vulnerable during environmental disasters,” said Rao.

The analysis is based on 2,224 older people across 10 states, including Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. It demonstrated that nearly 46% of respondents report at least one long-term impairment that limits daily activities.

Almost 48% of respondents are financially dependent, while 92% have a monthly income below Rs 10,000. The most common healthcare barriers respondents faced were difficulty travelling to facilities (49%) and high treatment costs (41%). Climate-related hazards are widespread, affecting 78% of respondents in the last three years.