Strays attack child in Sahakar Nagar, Bengaluru North City Corporation rounds up dogs

BENGALURU: A pack of stray dogs on Sunday attacked a three-and-half-year-old girl in Sahakar Nagar in Bengaluru North, putting Bengaluru in a tight spot over safety, animal birth control and housing of streeties at shelters, as per Supreme Court guidelines.

Bengaluru North City Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar has asked officials to conduct a thorough check and round up the ferocious dogs that attacked the girl. As per HK Gangadharaiah, Chief Veterinary Officer, Animal Husbandry department, Bengaluru North City Corporation, the incident occurred in the evening when the girl, Sangeetha, daughter of Hanumanthappa and a Yadgir native, ventured out from their shed.

In the video accessed by TNIE, the girl walks out of the shed near the construction site, and immediately a pack of stray dogs chases and pounces on her. Hearing her cry, nearby residents chase the dogs away.

“The girl was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Later she was taken to Yelahanka General Hospital, where she received immunoglobulin and anti-rabies vaccination. She has injuries in five places on her body, and is out of danger. The team of veterinarians had launched a search operation to catch the dogs, but could not find them. We will begin our search again on Tuesday, as the dogs may be sighted when feeders come with food,” said Gangadharaiah.