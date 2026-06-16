MP Tejasvi Surya slams Bengaluru governance setup, demands empowered city development minister

BENGALURU: “The ongoing turf war within the state government has left the city without clear accountability at a time when Bengaluru faces mounting infrastructure and civic challenges,” said Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya. On Monday, he launched a campaign where he would remind the CM every day to appoint a fully empowered Bengaluru Development Minister.

Addressing the media, Surya pointed out that it has been 15 days since Chief Minister DK Shivakumar assumed office, yet Bengaluru continues to remain without a fully empowered minister responsible for the city’s development.

Surya said it was strange that the Chief Minister had chosen to retain direct control over the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) and Bengaluru Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA), while assigning Bengaluru In-charge Minister control over Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and five corporations.

He compared the situation to giving someone a car to drive while taking away its engine.

The Chief Minister has kept with himself control over BDA and BMRDA, the two most important institutions responsible for Bengaluru’s planning and infrastructure development, while giving the Bengaluru minister charge of the GBA and five non-operational corporations. How can such a minister function effectively?” Surya asked.

He said it was the prerogative of the CM to appoint Ramalinga Reddy, Krishna Byre Gowda or anyone, and that his demand was that Bengaluru needs an empowered minister whom citizens can hold accountable. “Splitting responsibilities between the Chief Minister and Bengaluru Minister creates confusion and governance paralysis,” he said.