Zonal DCs to be assigned responsibility for e-khata correction in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao instructed the commissioners of all the five city corporations to assign the responsibility for e-khata correction to the respective zonal deputy commissioners.

During a progress review meeting of the revenue department on Monday, he said the zonal joint commissioners were given the responsibility of making corrections in e-accounts.

Since their scope of work is large, instructions have been given to assign that responsibility to the respective zonal deputy commissioners. “Based on the suggestions received from each corporation, more responsibility should be given to the deputy commissioners of the revenue department, and steps should be taken to dispose of all pending corrections and complaints as soon as possible in the form of a special campaign,” he said.

A large number of complaints have been received from the public regarding e-khata changes, correction of the owner’s name and correction of other details. In this context, Rao instructed officials to speed up the correction module further, distribute corrected e-khatas as soon as possible and take appropriate action for the speedy resolution of complaints.