Bengaluru activist accuses CS of encroaching on footpath

BENGALURU: Bengaluru-based social activist and advocate T Narasimha Murthy filed a criminal complaint with the Bangalore Metropolitan Task Force (BMTF) on Tuesday against Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh and her husband and former chief secretary Rajneesh Goel for alleged encroachment of a footpath and corporation land in Sector 6 of HSR Layout.

Murthy alleged that Shalini and Rajneesh, who are joint khata holders of the property bearing No 14C on the 1st B Main Road, MCHS Layout, Sector 6 of HSR Layout, have extended their occupation beyond their sanctioned khata boundary and encroached upon a footpath.

“They have erected permanent steel-frame structures on a portion of the footpath, thereby obstructing public right of way and effectively privatising a portion of public land. Also, they have commercially exploited the Bengaluru Development Authority - (BDA) allotted residential property by subletting it for a substantial monthly rent, despite allot-ment conditions prohibiting such use,” Murthy said in his complaint.

Murthy said the complaint invokes offences under the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, 2024, including illegal erection of structures on public streets, encroachment on land vested with the city corporation and unauthorised use of corporation property, as well as criminal trespass and mischief provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

The activist provided documentary evidence such as e-khata (Form A), which records the property boundaries and the usage as “Own and Rental” and photographs allegedly showing the encroachment and permanent steel-frame structures on the footpath in front of the said property.