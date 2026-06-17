Bengaluru small traders, street vendors to go on strike from June 18

All bakeries and small shops in Bengaluru will observe a complete bandh. While a statewide protest has also been called, other parts of Karnataka are expected to hold a partial bandh, he said.

The association alleged that traders are subjected to verbal abuse, prolonged questioning at police stations and civic offices, and face arbitrary closure of shops. It also claimed that some officials impose heavy fines on small retailers for possessing banned plastic covers while allegedly overlooking large-scale manufacturers and wholesale suppliers.

They also alleged that shopkeepers are often penalised for selling tobacco products that are otherwise permitted for sale by the government.