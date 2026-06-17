Brewed to fruition: Fruit-forward beers are now trending in Namma Ooru

A beer infused with mango, kokum, tamarind or jamun might once have seemed like an experimental offering reserved exclusively for adventurous drinkers. Today, fruit beers are becoming a staple across the city’s craft brewing scene, as breweries increasingly turn to local produce to create beers that are refreshing and truly desi.
While fruit-flavoured beers have long existed globally, brewers are putting a local spin on the trend, drawing inspiration from the country’s rich agricultural diversity and consumers’ growing appetite for unique experiences to bridge the gap between traditional and Indian flavours. At American Brewworks, the decision to use fruit was closely tied to the country’s agricultural abundance. “Firstly, the diverse agriculture in India has a plethora of fruits to use that impart unique flavours and aromas to the beer. Secondly, the usage of fruit gives familiarity to an unfamiliar product. And finally, fruits, especially mangoes, invoke nostalgia in the drinker,” says Aadithya Eashwaran, executive director and head brewer. These flavours, he notes, can make beer feel less intimidating to first-timers.
Such accessibility is one of the reasons fruit beers are drawing interest from a wider range of consumers. While seasoned craft beer enthusiasts are keen to sample new styles, breweries say fruit beers are also appealing to those who prefer lighter yet flavourful drinks. Brewmaster Lalit Kumar Vijay of BierGarten says the response has been encouraging since launch. “People were naturally curious to try something different. What has been more satisfying is seeing customers come back and reorder,” he shares, adding that the repeat orders suggest that customers are returning for novelty and more.
At Byg Brewski, master brewer Megha Dalimbe finds curiosity often leads people to order their first fruit beer, but taste is what keeps them interested. “Once people experience a well-balanced fruit beer, they become repeat drinkers of the style,” she shares. The category has gained traction among both first-time beer drinkers and regular craft beer consumers looking for something different.
Among the many fruits finding their way into beers, mango remains the clear favourite. And breweries regularly launch seasonal mango beers during summer. “Mango, as a fruit in beer, reigns king. It’s no longer an experiment or an option; it’s an expectation. Customers expect a mango beer to be on top every summer,” says Eashwaran. The fruit’s sweetness and popularity have helped make it one of the most successful ingredients used by brewers.
Behind every fruit beer, however, is a significant amount of trial and testing. Brewers say one of the biggest challenges is ensuring the fruit complements the beer. “The fruit should support the beer, not completely take over it. We work carefully on balancing the fruit flavour with the malt sweetness, hop bitterness, yeast character and acidity so that the final beer still tastes smooth, balanced and true to its style,” says Vijay. Getting that balance right can determine whether a fruit beer feels refreshing and complex or overly sweet and one-dimensional.
Many breweries are also exploring ingredients that are less familiar than mango. Kokum, jackfruit, raw mango, falsa, jamun and tamarind are increasingly appearing in seasonal and limited-edition releases, giving brewers new possibilities for experimentation. Local fruits, at Mannheim Craft Brewery, are seen as an opportunity to create beers with a stronger connection to Indian tastes. “Indian fruits offer an incredible range of flavours that are still largely unexplored in craft brewing. Consumers immediately connect with these ingredients because they evoke memories or nostalgia and regional food experiences. I believe the future of Indian craft beer lies in creating products that cannot be easily replicated elsewhere,” says head brewer Varsha Bhat.
Social media has also played a major role in the popularity of fruit beers. Their vibrant colours and unusual flavour combinations attract attention online, helping breweries connect directly with consumers. Brewers say platforms like Instagram have become valuable tools for sharing the stories behind ingredients, seasonal releases and brewing experiments.
With local ingredients, seasonal releases and customers eager to try new flavours, brewers see plenty of room for the category to expand in the years ahead. For drinkers, that means taproom menus are likely to feature an even wider range of fruit-forward brews. So, the next time you enter a Bengaluru brewery, expect the city’s newest taste in a fruit-filled pint.