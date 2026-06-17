Brewed to fruition: Fruit-forward beers are now trending in Namma Ooru

A beer infused with mango, kokum, tamarind or jamun might once have seemed like an experimental offering reserved exclusively for adventurous drinkers. Today, fruit beers are becoming a staple across the city’s craft brewing scene, as breweries increasingly turn to local produce to create beers that are refreshing and truly desi.

While fruit-flavoured beers have long existed globally, brewers are putting a local spin on the trend, drawing inspiration from the country’s rich agricultural diversity and consumers’ growing appetite for unique experiences to bridge the gap between traditional and Indian flavours. At American Brewworks, the decision to use fruit was closely tied to the country’s agricultural abundance. “Firstly, the diverse agriculture in India has a plethora of fruits to use that impart unique flavours and aromas to the beer. Secondly, the usage of fruit gives familiarity to an unfamiliar product. And finally, fruits, especially mangoes, invoke nostalgia in the drinker,” says Aadithya Eashwaran, executive director and head brewer. These flavours, he notes, can make beer feel less intimidating to first-timers.