Farmers’ protest against eviction hits business activities in KR Market

BENGALURU: Members of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Green Brigade led by its state president Kodihalli Chandrashekar staged a protest at KR Market here on Tuesday against the eviction of street vendors and restrictions on the entry of vehicles carrying farm produce into the market premises.

Business and trade activities in and around the KR Market area came to a standstill for a few hours because of the protest. Sangha leaders alleged that farmers and traders were unable to get their vehicles carrying farm produce into the market premises after the introduction of the new parking system there. “Free entry and exit points at the market have been blocked. Barricades have been placed in such a way that traders have to stop their vehicles far away from the wholesale market area,” Chandrashekar told reporters.