Farmers’ protest against eviction hits business activities in KR Market

BENGALURU: Members of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Green Brigade led by its state president Kodihalli Chandrashekar staged a protest at KR Market here on Tuesday against the eviction of street vendors and restrictions on the entry of vehicles carrying farm produce into the market premises.
Business and trade activities in and around the KR Market area came to a standstill for a few hours because of the protest. Sangha leaders alleged that farmers and traders were unable to get their vehicles carrying farm produce into the market premises after the introduction of the new parking system there. “Free entry and exit points at the market have been blocked. Barricades have been placed in such a way that traders have to stop their vehicles far away from the wholesale market area,” Chandrashekar told reporters.
Vehicles of farmers and traders are forced to stop around one kilometre from the market. Because of this, they have to spend money on transporting their goods to the market. Barricades have been placed there to ensure that all vehicles entering the market go to the newly opened parking zone so that those running the zone collect parking fees, the leaders alleged.
Even fire extinguishers and ambulances can’t reach the market area in case of emergencies. Eviction of vendors has affected their livelihoods, the leaders said.
They met Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao and demanded that he take immediate action to ensure that there are no restrictions on the vehicles of farmers and traders entering the market area. The Bengaluru Central City Corporation (BCCC) should allow small traders and vendors in the market area by collecting a nominal fee from them, they said.