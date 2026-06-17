Filling potholes rocket science? KBG asks GBA

BENGALURU: Is filling potholes rocket science? Can’t we build roads without potholes? Why do newly laid roads develop potholes? These were the questions raised by Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda to Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) engineers in his maiden meeting on Tuesday. He also raised concerns over the exclusion of Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) and Bengaluru Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA) from his portfolio.

Ridiculing the pothole-filling exercise, the minister remarked that while the old potholes were filled, new ones were emerging like mushrooms after each rain. He sought to know from the engineers the problems in building quality roads without potholes. “I understand that a few works are difficult, but these (pothole filling) are basic works. Is building quality roads more difficult than rocket science?” Gowda asked. He said Bengaluru has earned a bad reputation as a “pothole city”.

Gowda said the neighbouring states have better roads despite receiving heavy rainfall. “If their roads can be free from potholes, why can’t ours be the same?” he questioned. He told the officials and engineers that if the work is done properly, it would solve many problems. Later, the minister told the media that his priority is to improve the quality of life of 1.5 crore residents of Bengaluru and make it a liveable city by bringing in administrative reforms in the GBA and the five city corporations under it. He said his priority would be to address problems faced by citizens every day.

Gowda said, “While we always talk of making Bengaluru a world-class city, work must also be done to improve the lives of its residents.”