Pranit More & the question of taste: B'lureans on the '₹370 biryani' controversy

As a generation, we are not only questioning social problems but also fighting against the system that perpetuates them. And because of that, comedians are facing more scrutiny for their jokes. I would not say that all scrutiny is a rightful anger, but sometimes it is a simple outrage over what we perceive to be something that we consider problematic, but at the same time, right. These are problems that older generations ignored. So, I feel such jokes are more visible than deeper systemic problems that we have. If someone can crack a joke about something so heinous very casually and have people in a room laughing with them, then that is a sign of a deeper social problem, isn’t it? This man tried to violate the consent of a living woman. I feel the company might have fired him, realising that they may put their fellow female coworkers in danger if they keep him there. Obviously, the biggest controversy is that he is also responsible for perpetuating this.