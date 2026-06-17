Tailor robbed by gang after accepting free ride in Bengaluru's Kanakapura

BENGALURU: Hitchhiking proved costly for a 25-year-old tailor after he was attacked and robbed by a gang of four miscreants in Kanakapura town in the early hours of Sunday.

The victim, M Raju Kumar, a resident of Kale Gowdana Doddi in Kanakapura, had gone to buy medicines from a pharmacy at KNS Circle on Saturday night.

Since he did not get a bus to return home, he took a free ride in a car around 10.30 pm. Once he got inside, there were two people already sitting. Instead of driving towards his residence, they took him towards Ramanagar.