Tailor robbed by gang after accepting free ride in Bengaluru's Kanakapura

BENGALURU: Hitchhiking proved costly for a 25-year-old tailor after he was attacked and robbed by a gang of four miscreants in Kanakapura town in the early hours of Sunday.
The victim, M Raju Kumar, a resident of Kale Gowdana Doddi in Kanakapura, had gone to buy medicines from a pharmacy at KNS Circle on Saturday night.
Since he did not get a bus to return home, he took a free ride in a car around 10.30 pm. Once he got inside, there were two people already sitting. Instead of driving towards his residence, they took him towards Ramanagar.
They called their two other associates. All four of them, after parking the car in an isolated place, attacked him. They took Rs 5,000 that was with him and asked him to call his friends or relatives to send him the rest of Rs 20,000, said an officer.
“The accused transferred the money to different UPI accounts from the victim’s mobile phone. After snatching his phone, the accused pushed him out of the car near the Channapatna bridge around 1 am on Sunday and escaped,” the officer said.
The victim then went to a hospital in Ramanagar. The police have obtained vital clues about the accused based on UPI transactions. A case of robbery has been registered against them.