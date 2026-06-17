Water tanker driver strangles live-in partner to death in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 20-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her live-in partner after a fight at their residence in the Seshadripuram police limits. The incident occurred on Saturday, but came to light only later. The police have arrested the accused. The deceased was Anusha ND. Her boyfriend and the accused, Sharath (25), is a water tanker driver. Both are from Sakleshpur.

They were living at a rented house in Malleswaram. The police said the two became friends through social media and had been living in the house for the past six months. On Saturday, an argument allegedly broke out between them and escalated, following which Sharath allegedly strangled Anusha to death.

On Sunday, Sharath informed a friend, who is a lawyer, about the murder. The lawyer then alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and found the house locked. After noticing the key near a window, they entered the house and found Anusha dead.

Her body was shifted to Bowring Hospital for a postmortem. The exact motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, the police said, adding that the accused has been taken into police custody for further questioning.