5-year-old boy killed, another injured as wall collapses in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A five-year-old boy was killed, and another child sustained serious injuries after a compound wall and gate of a house collapsed on them while they were playing in Bandikodigehalli under the Bagalur police station limits on Wednesday.

The deceased was Afin (5), while the injured child, Samanvi, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. According to the police, the incident occurred around 6.30 pm when Afin, Samanvi and another child were playing near the compound gate of a house belonging to BC Narasappa.

The gate and a portion of the compound wall reportedly collapsed on the children while they were holding and playing on it. Locals rushed the injured children to a nearby hospital. However, Afin, who suffered grievous injuries, was declared dead.

Afin’s father, Dawal Saab, a native of Yadgir and a cab driver, had arrived in Bengaluru five days ago along with his wife and son and was staying at his sister’s house in Bandikodigehalli while searching for work. Police said the parents are currently at the hospital, and further action will be initiated after a formal complaint is filed.