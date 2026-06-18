68,907 LED streetlights to light up in Bengaluru North City Corporation

BENGALURU: Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC), with the aim of rapidly transforming the city’s street lighting network with energy-efficient LED streetlights under the PPP model, installed 68,907 LED streetlights, accounting for 86% of lights in the corporation limits. According to engineers, Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar was directed to create a safer, smarter and more sustainable Bengaluru North City Corporation under Greater Bengaluru Authority.

Of the total 1,24,325 streetlights within BNCC limits, there are 59,693 existing LED streetlights and 64,632 conventional streetlights. Including 14,576 vacant poles, a total of 68,907 LED streetlights have been installed. The remaining works are being completed on priority, while installation of CCMS switches is also progressing as part of the smart monitoring system, a senior engineer associated with the electrical engineering department said.

“Under this project, being implemented through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model with government approval, the installation of energy-efficient LED streetlights is 86 per cent complete in Yelahanka, Byatarayanapura, Pulakeshinagar, Hebbal, Sarvagnanagar, five wards of Dasarahalli and three wards of Rajarajeshwari Nagar. The remaining LED installation works are in progress. Installation of CCMS (Centralised Control and Monitoring System) switch control equipment is also pending and being taken up,” said Sunil Kumar.