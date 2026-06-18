BBP awaits CM Shivakumar's nod for south India’s largest aquarium

BENGALURU: The Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) has approved a proposal to create the largest aquarium of south India in Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP). The file now awaits clearance from Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is also in charge of the forest, environment and ecology ministry.

The BBP has proposed that the Rs 144.4 crore aquarium should be set up under the Design Build Finance Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) model. The project will be executed in two years, from the time of commissioning.

“Tenders can be called after the project gets the government approval. At present, the file needs the cabinet’s and chief minister’s approval. After four years of planning and beating red-tapism, the proposal was finalised and got the approval of the governing council at a meeting held on Saturday, and since then, the file is awaiting final clearance. Now it is delayed again,” said a forest department officer.

Even though a sketch has been prepared, the BBP management has kept the designing and creation of the aquarium open for the bidders. It has been conceptualised on the lines of Aquatic Gallery at Science City in Ahmedabad.