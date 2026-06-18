Bengaluru Court restrains media from publishing allegations against Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan

BENGALURU: A city civil and sessions court in Bengaluru passed the interim injunction order restraining various media houses,

including social media platforms, from publishing, republishing, broadcasting, transmitting, uploading or displaying any statement, article, allegations or videos including that of alleged encroachment of public land or water body, in any manner, against actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Konidala Pawan Kalyan.

Further, the court directed X Corp, Google LLC and Meta Platforms Inc to block the contents on their social media platforms regarding Pawan Kalyan that are defamatory in nature till July 24, the next date of hearing.

The XVI Additional City Civil and Sessions Court passed the order on June 11 while modifying its June 10 order, after hearing the interlocutory application filed by Pawan Kalyan in the original suit seeking an injunction order to restrain various media from publishing defamatory content and block the same.

On June 10, the court passed the interim order subject to the plaintiff, Pawan Kalyan, complying with the provisions of Order XXXIX, Rule 3(a) of the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908.