FIFA Fever Late-night match viewing harmful for health: Doctors

BENGALURU: With the FIFA World Cup 2026 set to keep football fans awake into the early hours of the morning, doctors are cautioning against the health consequences of prolonged sleep deprivation. While missing a few hours of sleep occasionally may not cause lasting harm, experts warn that repeatedly sacrificing sleep over the tournament’s six-week duration could affect physical health, mental well-being and daily productivity.

Dr Bharath Chhabria, Lead– Pulmonology and Critical Care at Manipal Hospital, said many fans may not realise the immediate effects of sleep deprivation because of the excitement surrounding the matches. “At that point in time, with the adrenaline and excitement, you don’t realise it. But the next day, people are not as alert, their reaction times are slower, they have difficulty concentrating and are more likely to make mistakes while working, studying or driving,” he said.

He stressed that repeated sleep loss can disrupt the body’s circadian rhythm and may contribute to anxiety, mood swings, hypertension and other metabolic disorders over time.

Doctors noted that while losing sleep for a night or two may only affect attention and performance temporarily, the impact becomes more significant when it continues over several weeks. “One and a half months is definitely a long time. That can affect blood pressure, cholesterol levels and the body’s insulin sensitivity,” said Dr Anjali R Nath, a pulmonologist at HOSMAT Hospitals.

She added that people who already suffer from sleep disorders are among the most vulnerable groups. “Those who already have broken sleep patterns and then reduce their sleep further are likely to face more problems,” she said.

Doctors also expressed concern about the growing dependence on caffeine and energy drinks during late-night match screenings.