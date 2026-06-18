Husband attacks wife with knife, dies by suicide in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 34-year-old man allegedly stabbed his wife following a domestic dispute and later died by suicide by stabbing himself while being confined by villagers in Achalu village of Kanakapura taluk on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Sanjay (34), while his wife, Nisarga (24), sustained grievous injuries and is now undergoing treatment. Her condition is stated to be critical.

According to police, the couple had been facing frequent marital disputes for some time. On Wednesday, Sanjay allegedly confronted Nisarga near a cyber centre in the village and attacked her with a knife he had brought with him.

Hearing her screams, villagers rushed to the spot, rescued Nisarga and shifted her to a nearby hospital. Sanjay allegedly attempted to flee but was chased and apprehended by villagers, who informed the Kanakapura Rural Police.

To prevent his escape before the police arrived, villagers confined Sanjay inside a room. However, before police could reach the spot, he allegedly stabbed himself in the chest and abdomen with the same knife used in the attack.

When police arrived and opened the room, they found Sanjay lying in a pool of blood. He had succumbed to his injuries due to excessive blood loss. Police shifted the body for a post-mortem and registered a case.