Karnataka govt aims to up Bengaluru economy to $390 billion by 2037

BENGALURU: By implementing the developmental roadmap, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Region (BMR) could boost its economy by $390 billion to $420 billion by 2037 and create an additional 2.5 to 3 million jobs. BMR’s economy is now valued at $149 billion, contributing over 43% to Karnataka’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). This was discussed at a high-level committee meeting on Tuesday, chaired by Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh.

The region’s economic indicators outperform both state and national averages, with BMR’s per capita GDP at approximately $9,700 (Rs 9.15 lakh), nearly 1.9 times Karnataka’s average of $5,000 (Rs 4.7 lakh) and about four times India’s national average of $2,500 (Rs 2.35 lakh). The meeting decided to elevate BMR into a premier global hub for innovation, technology, Artificial Intelligence, advanced manufacturing and sustainable urban development.

The chief secretary reviewed the comprehensive roadmap presented by the Institute for Sustainability, Employment and Growth Foundation (ISEG Foundation). The state government signed a statement of intent with ISEG on May 5.

It was mentioned that during 2015–25, BMR recorded a Real Gross Value Added Compound Annual Growth Rate of 9.7%, outpacing Karnataka’s growth rate of 8.5% and Hyderabad’s growth rate of 7.5%.

The region currently supports nearly 38 lakh jobs, accounting for about 16% of the total employment in the state. It houses over 20 lakh tech professionals, more than 1,000 Global Capability Centres, and over 13,000 startups. “The formulation of the Economic Master Plan is progressing on schedule. To ensure balanced urbanisation and relieve pressure on Bengaluru’s core areas, the government is planning new ‘Growth Centres’ both within and outside the city. These hubs will integrate industries, IT/BT, research, manufacturing, logistics, residential and commercial activities, spreading economic wealth to surrounding regions,” a press release said.