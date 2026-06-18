Migrant worker’s 5-year-old girl sexually abused by neighbour in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A five-year-old girl of a migrant West Bengal family was allegedly sexually assaulted in Electronics City police station limits on Saturday afternoon.

Following a complaint by the girl’s mother, a worker at a garment factory, their 21-year-old neighbour Ansar was arrested under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and remanded in 14-day judicial custody.

The girl’s father, a daily wage labourer, left home on Saturday morning for work, and the mother took her 4-year-old son along to the factory. She visited the home frequently to check on her daughter, and came to feed her during lunch hour and left home, which is a 15-minute walk from the factory. Taking advantage of the situation, Ansar took the girl to his house and abused her on Saturday afternoon.

“The girl was touched inappropriately and also allegedly bathed by the accused. When her mother returned home, the girl was sobbing and narrated her ordeal to her mother.The mother then approached the Electronics City police who registered an FIR invoking sections under the POCSO Act,” said a senior official from the District Child Welfare Committee, West Division.

Committee officials visited the family, counselled and assured them of all legal help and financial compensation as per provisions.The family has been asked to appear before the committee.“Depending on the gravity of the case and condition of the family, at least Rs 15,000 compensation will be released on the spot after counselling,” said an officer.

Asha HK, District Child Protection Officer, West Division, Bengaluru Urban, said an awareness programme will be conducted in the slum and area inhabited by migrants about child safety and measures to prevent harassment and sexual abuse. This migrant population has to go out to work, leaving their young ones alone for some hours in their sheds, she said.