Minor on bike falls to death from Bengaluru's Tin Factory flyover

BENGALURU: In a tragic incident, a 16-year-old boy who had left his house without informing his parents, fell from the Tin Factory flyover after speeding on a two-wheeler and crashing into the safety barricade in the early hours of Tuesday.

The deceased, Lawrence (16), was a second-year PU student at a private college and a resident of Ayyappa Nagar in KR Puram. He hailed from Andhra Pradesh. Lawrence left his house on a motorcycle around 2.50 am on Tuesday. While riding on the Outer Ring Road flyover from Tin Factory towards Kasturinagar, he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the barricade.

The impact threw him off the flyover, and he sustained grievous injuries. Passersby rushed him to a nearby hospital and later shifted him to another hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The police said the preliminary investigation revealed that Lawrence had left home without informing his parents and the purpose of his outing is yet to be ascertained.

The police suspect that he took the motorcycle from a friend. A case will be registered against the motorcycle owner for allowing a minor to ride the vehicle.