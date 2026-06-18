Security agency owner, driver abducted at knifepoint in Bengaluru, robbed of Rs 1.09 crore

BENGALURU: A security agency owner and his car driver were allegedly abducted at knifepoint and robbed of Rs 1.09 crore in cash by a gang of seven miscreants near Kuduregere Colony in the Madanayakanahalli police station limits on Monday night.

According to the complaint, R I Shivashankar (41), a resident of Muniswamy Reddy Layout who runs a security agency in partnership with his associates, was travelling to his residence with Rs 74 lakh in cash in his car boot along with his driver, Chethan (21). At around 11 pm, two unidentified men on a scooter intercepted his vehicle near Kuduregere Colony. Moments later, five more men arrived in another car.

The gang allegedly threatened the duo with knives and beer bottles, forced them out of their car, and abducted them in another vehicle. They were taken to a forest area near Nelamangala, where the accused allegedly threatened to kill them and demanded more money.

Fearing for his life, Shivashankar told the gang that he had Rs 35 lakh at his residence. The accused allegedly made him call his wife through WhatsApp and instructed him to tell her that the driver would collect the cash from her.