Transport violation cases too under 50 per cent penalty scheme in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Vehicle owners with long-pending transport violation cases can avail a 50 per cent waiver on penalties recently announced by the Transport department, from June 21 to July 10. The scheme covers over 1.87 lakh Department Statutory Action (DSA) cases registered between 1991 and 2022.

Speaking to TNIE, Omkareshwari, Additional Commissioner, Enforcement (South) and nodal officer for the scheme, said the waiver applies to cases involving permit condition violations and document-related offences, including invalid or expired Driving Licences (DLs), Fitness Certificates (FCs), insurance policies and Emission Test Certificates.

The department expects to recover around Rs 74.44 crore through the one-time settlement initiative if owners of vehicles with pending cases come forward and cleared their dues during this period.

Clarifying the penalty calculation process, Omkareshwari said fines will be assessed based on rates applicable at the time the offence was committed. “If a violation was recorded in 1992, the penalty will be calculated according to the rates that were in force during that period,” she said.

According to the additional commissioner, pending cases were booked during routine enforcement drives conducted across Karnataka over the past three decades. Officials believe the waiver will encourage violators to regularise their records and close long-pending cases. Data shared by the department shows that Bengaluru Urban accounts for 76,487 pending cases, with an expected revenue collection of Rs 21.59 crore. Bengaluru Rural has 31,918 pending cases, from which the department expects to collect around Rs 9.12 crore.

The department has urged vehicle owners and operators with pending DSA cases to approach their nearest Regional Transport Office (RTO) and take advantage of the limited-period concession to settle dues and clear outstanding violations.