Bengaluru metro's Veterinary College station dropped for Karnataka govt's short tunnel road project

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited's (BMRCL) decision to drop the proposed Veterinary College Metro station from the Phase 3A Red Line on grounds of "low ridership" appears to contradict its own Detailed Project Report (DPR), which projects 18,303 daily boardings at the station. The projected footfall is higher than several other stations on the corridor, prompting criticism over the rationale behind the move.

Opposing the decision, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya alleged that the move was aimed at accommodating the proposed Short Tunnel Road Project at the cost of public transport users.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Surya questioned BMRCL’s justification that the station was removed due to low projected ridership. He claimed that BMRCL’s own DPR estimated daily boardings by 2031, is higher than several proposed stations, including Sarjapura, the originating station of the line. “The Veterinary College station has been removed to accommodate the Short Tunnel Road Project, a clearly unplanned and ill-considered move,” Surya said.