Four teams to inspect garbage auto tippers in BNCC

BENGALURU: Following repeated public complaints, Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC) Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar constituted four teams to inspect auto merging points and conducted a surprise inspection of solid waste management systems on Thursday morning and found that many waste collection autos are being marked present despite being absent.

The teams inspected auto merging points in Ward No 59, 49, 27 and 24. In Ward No 59, 24 autos tippers were marked as operational in the app, despite only 21 being present, while in Ward No 49, out of 25 autos, only 10 were found present. In Ward No 27, of the 35 autos, only 17 autos were present and in Ward No 24, only 18 autos of 31 autos were present.

It was also observed that some autos did not have helper staff, and none of the workers were wearing safety gloves. Directions were issued to initiate action against officials concerned.