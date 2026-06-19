Kithaganur Lake: From sewage pit to hosting flora and fauna

BENGALURU: The 25-acre Kithaganur lake in East Bengaluru, which had long suffered from silt accumulation, sewage inflow, encroachments and blocked feeder channels, has now been rejuvenated, leading to a significant improvement in its ecological health and water-storage capacity.

The restoration has increased the lake’s water-holding capacity by 22%, benefiting more than 24,000 residents in surrounding localities. The project involved scientific de-silting, strengthening and fencing of lake boundaries, clearing feeder channels, biodiversity enhancement measures and community engagement activities aimed at ensuring long-term conservation of the water body.

The lake, which had gradually lost much of its capacity due to years of neglect and urban pressure, now supports nearly 65 species of flora and fauna. Environmental experts associated with the project estimate that the restored ecosystem will contribute close to nine tonnes of carbon sequestration annually, while also improving groundwater recharge and local biodiversity.

The rejuvenated lake was formally handed over to the gram panchayat on June 5, coinciding with World Environment Day. Speaking at the event, Mahadevpura MLA Manjula Arvind Limbavali said lake restoration should be followed by sustained efforts to protect the ecosystem and prevent it from slipping back into a degraded state. She stressed the need for active participation from local authorities, waste management teams and residents in safeguarding the lake.

The restoration was undertaken under the Wake the Lake initiative, a programme focused on reviving Bengaluru’s rapidly shrinking and polluted water bodies.

The restoration was undertaken through a collaborative effort involving Daimler Truck Innovation Center India, United Way Bengaluru, local authorities and community stakeholders. Stakeholders involved in the project said the revival of Kithaganur Lake demonstrates how scientific restoration and community participation can help improve urban water security while restoring ecological balance in the city.