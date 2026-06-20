57 accused held for failing to appear before court in Bengaluru.

BENGALURU: The East Division police have arrested 57 accused who had absconded and failed to appear for court proceedings.

In various criminal cases, the accused had failed to appear before the court for trial proceedings, due to which the jurisdictional courts had issued warrants against them. To trace them, special teams were formed and a special operation was conducted by the East Division police.

Cases have been registered against them under Sections 269 and 209 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and legal action has been initiated. The accused have been produced before the court.

“Appearing before the court in criminal cases is a legal obligation. Failure to appear for court proceedings and absconding may result in issuance of warrants and other stringent legal action. Therefore, all accused persons are advised to comply with the orders of the court, attend hearings on time, cooperate with the legal process and strictly adhere to court directions,” according to a press release from the office of the Commissioner of Police.

The arrests were made by the KG Halli, DJ Halli, Hennur, RM Nagar, Banaswadi, Commercial Street, Shivajinagar, Pulakeshinagar, JB Nagar, Baiyappanahalli, Indiranagar and Halasuru police.