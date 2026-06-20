BWSSB panel to submit report today on suspected deaths at Bellandur STP.

BENGALURU: BWSSB has formed a three-member committee to probe the suspected death of two persons from Tamil Nadu and Bihar at its sewage treatment plant (STP) in Bellandur on Thursday.

KN Rajeev, chief engineer, KS Renukumar, assistant chief engineer, and Vinuta DS, deputy chief engineer, are the committee members. They have been asked to submit a report by Saturday noon.

BWSSB officials said Akhilan, 29, and Karthik, 25, from Tamil Nadu, and Akhilesh, 30, from Bihar, who were hired for cleaning work, might have accidentally fallen into the 40-foot sewage pumping wet well at the 90 MLD Bellandur wastewater treatment plant.

They said while Karthik managed to come out of the wet well and was later shifted to a nearby hospital, Akhilan and Akhilesh are suspected to have drowned. An operation to trace them is on. Around three metres of silt accumulated in the wet well is said to be hindering the rescue operation.

In January, Preetham, 14, a student, accidentally fell into an uncovered pipeline network at TK Halli in Kaggalipura police limits. The police filed a case against BWSSB after the decomposed body of the boy was found in a sump linked to the pipeline network on February 1.