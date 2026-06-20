Deadlines for Bengaluru Metro stretches pushed again; elevated Pink line by Aug, full corridor by March 2027

BENGALURU: Deadlines for key stretches of Namma Metro’s Pink and Blue Lines have been pushed once again, with the elevated section of Pink Line now targeted for August, the underground section for March 2027, and major Blue Line stretches extending into 2027, raising concerns over the repeated failure to meet announced timelines.
After the review meeting with the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Friday said that the elevated stretch of the Pink Line from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere is expected to open by August 15, while the underground section up to Nagawara is slated for completion by March 2027.
He also stated that trial runs on the Blue Line from KR Pura to Marathahalli and HSR Layout are targeted for October 2026. The Hebbal-Airport section is expected to become operational by June 2027, with the KR Pura-Hebbal stretch targeted for completion by December 2027. He expressed concern over Namma Metro’s repeated failure to meet project deadlines and said that by 2028 with the new deadlines the total operational metro network is expected to expand to 175 kms.
The minister also informed that approval from the Government of India for the Phase 3 (Orange Line) Double-Decker Corridor Project is awaited, expressing confidence that the required approvals may be received within the next few weeks, following which BMRCL would initiate the tendering process.
The minister said that while Metro agencies enjoy considerable autonomy, it must be accompanied by accountability. “Delays of one or two years are inexplicable and this culture must change.
This is an engineering job-if something is possible, it is possible, nothing is impossible. We need concerted effort, vendor coordination and parallel execution wherever feasible. Officials must stop saying it cannot be done, instead find solutions, and the system must respond to people’s aspirations and improve the pace of work, prioritising service to Bengaluru citizens,” he said.
Stressing the need for better worksite management, Byre Gowda directed BMRCL officials to ensure that only the minimum required land is occupied for construction activities to reduce traffic congestion and inconvenience to the public. He also instructed officials to maintain cleanliness around Metro work sites, adopt scientific debris disposal practices, and improve housekeeping standards.