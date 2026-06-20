Greater Bengaluru Authority chief tells officials to improve water quality in 32 Class E lakes

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao directed officials to improve the water quality in 32 lakes that are categorised under Class E (lowest water quality).

At a meeting on the K-100 stormwater drain, Class E lakes and road restoration works on Friday, he said out of 182 water bodies under the city corporations, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), in its April 2026 report, had classified 32 lakes under Class E based on the water quality. He instructed the respective city corporations to inspect these lakes and take appropriate remedial measures.

Of the 32 lakes, one is located in Central City Corporation, eight in North City, seven in South City, twelve in East City and four in West City Corporation limits. Officials of the city corporations and the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) were directed to conduct joint inspections, identify the issues and submit reports after taking corrective measures.

After being updated that sewage is entering the K-100 stormwater drain at 19 locations, Rao directed BWSSB and city corporation officials to conduct site inspections, identify the source of the problem and take suitable action to prevent sewage from entering the drain.

The chief commissioner also directed officials to inspect works completed by the BWSSB.