Officials told to address civic issues in Bengaluru West City Corporation limits

BENGALURU: Bengaluru West City Corporation (BWCC) Commissioner Dr KV Rajendra and Malleswaram MLA Dr Ashwath Narayan reviewed the progress of work on various development projects and discussed ward-related issues in Malleswaram assembly constituency on Friday.

After receiving information from the corporation officials, they issued directions to ensure proper maintenance of streetlights and footpaths, garbage clearance, and address civic workers’ (pourakarmikas) problems. Dr Rajendra directed the officials to get the roads and drains cleaned by deploying adequate pourakarmikas.

Dr Narayan said the officials should act against shopkeepers and citizens who dump garbage on vacant sites and at street corners. On dry waste collection, Dr Narayan stressed the need for proper segregation at the source itself.

The commissioner directed the officials to ensure that waste segregation is done before its collection. They discussed proposals such as widening of Sankey road, Ballari road, Mysore Lamps Factory road, Gali Anjaneya Temple-Triveni roads, and the free-left road from Yeshwanthpur Circle.

On the individual house scheme (onti mane yojane), the MLA said approval should be granted for the 2024-25 annual plan. Beneficiaries should be informed about it and new applications invited for 2025-26 and 2026-27.