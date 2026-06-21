A tale of a B'luru neighbourhood known as 'Little Brazil'

But with many teams playing for the World Cup, what makes Brazil special? “The legendary players of earlier generations were fond of Brazil. Every player in the Brazilian team had a different quality. In the same way, footballers from Gowthamapura are known for their individual abilities,” adds Clinton.

Local tournaments are a source of pride but the neighbourhood’s passion for football extends far beyond. Janardhan vividly remembers gathering during FIFA World Cups, particularly during Brazil’s matches, right from childhood. Like many football communities, Gowthamapura has its own match-day rituals. “Before wearing our boots, we kiss them. And if a jersey brings us luck, we keep wearing it,” he says, noting that there would be rallies during every Brazil match at the entrance of Gowthamapura, where stands a memorial with a Pele statue.

Interestingly, while football has traditionally been male-dominated, residents say that is slowly changing, with more girls taking up the sport, inspired by brothers, neighbours and local role models. “There is no gender bias. Girls from this generation are joining, even my daughter has developed an interest in football, seeing her brother. If my son plays football, my daughter should be able to play too,” says Karthigeyan, a state player whose twins are both beginning their football journeys. While he is an Argentina supporter and his son, a fan of Ronaldo, in all of them is a part of Little Brazil’s streets.