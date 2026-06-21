A tale of a B'luru neighbourhood known as 'Little Brazil'

Over decades, the neighbourhood of Gowthamapura, known as ‘Little Brazil’, has transformed into one of the city’s most vibrant football hubs – producing national-level players and Olympians and nurturing young talent on its streets. The title was not given officially, nor did it emerge overnight. According to local football enthusiasts, the name reflects the area’s love for Brazil, and is a nickname residents wear with pride. “This was named by members of local football clubs almost three decades ago because of the number of footballers we had here. From as long as I can remember, this area was called ‘little or mini Brazil’,” says Antony Clinton, who played for the Karnataka state team and currently plays for Chikkamagaluru FC. He adds, “The area has around 80,000 residents, and there are easily more than 1,000 footballers. Over 200 have represented Karnataka, and around 100 have played for the country.”
Football’s influence can be felt everywhere. Children dribble balls through alleys, teenagers gather for informal matches after school. Even late at night, football games continue under streetlights in the nearby ground in the area. “What makes this place unique is that every house has a footballer,” highlights Janardhan, who played for Karnataka.
But with many teams playing for the World Cup, what makes Brazil special? “The legendary players of earlier generations were fond of Brazil. Every player in the Brazilian team had a different quality. In the same way, footballers from Gowthamapura are known for their individual abilities,” adds Clinton.
Local tournaments are a source of pride but the neighbourhood’s passion for football extends far beyond. Janardhan vividly remembers gathering during FIFA World Cups, particularly during Brazil’s matches, right from childhood. Like many football communities, Gowthamapura has its own match-day rituals. “Before wearing our boots, we kiss them. And if a jersey brings us luck, we keep wearing it,” he says, noting that there would be rallies during every Brazil match at the entrance of Gowthamapura, where stands a memorial with a Pele statue.
Interestingly, while football has traditionally been male-dominated, residents say that is slowly changing, with more girls taking up the sport, inspired by brothers, neighbours and local role models. “There is no gender bias. Girls from this generation are joining, even my daughter has developed an interest in football, seeing her brother. If my son plays football, my daughter should be able to play too,” says Karthigeyan, a state player whose twins are both beginning their football journeys. While he is an Argentina supporter and his son, a fan of Ronaldo, in all of them is a part of Little Brazil’s streets.
Among notable names associated with the area are Olympian SA Basheer, legendary striker P Kannan celebrated as ‘Pele of Asia’, known for his prolific goalscoring and Narayanaswamy Ulaganathan. Ulaganathan, who is Clinton’s granduncle, represented Karnataka in the Santosh Trophy and later played for the Indian national team. “He remains the only Indian footballer to score a hat-trick in a Durand Cup final and who went on to represent Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting. He also met Pele when the latter came to Calcutta,” shares 31-year-old Clinton who also runs a Brazil-themed ‘Clin’s Cafe’.