Heavy rain inundates roads in Whitefield, surroundings

BENGALURU: Several parts of Bengaluru witnessed heavy rain on Saturday, leaving roads water-logged and, in some places, submerged under knee-deep water. Two-wheelers and cars parked along the roads were submerged.

Some of the vehicles that attempted to navigate the flooded roads broke down after rainwater entered their engines. Due to waterlogging, traffic was thrown out of gear in the affected areas.

The sudden downpour flooded the Sahakarnagar-GKVK underpass, causing inconvenience to commuters. Roads in Whitefield, Gunjur, Varthur, Hagadur and neighbouring localities were inundated.

According to Varuna Mitra, Horamavu recorded the highest rainfall with 60.5 mm, followed by Hagaduru with 55.5mm of rain. Bagalakunte, Jakkuru, Shettihalli, Banasvadi, Vidyaranyapura, Kodigehalli, Manorayanapalya, HAL Airport, Kadugodi, Vishwanath Nagenahalli and Koramangala areas witnessed more than 20mm of rain.

Sharing a video of two-wheeler riders struggling to move their vehicles through a flooded stretch in Varthur, Janata Dal (Secular) criticised the state government, alleging that delays in the Varthuru Kodi stormwater drain project. The party said that the Congress government keeps chanting ‘Brand Bengaluru’ while fooling people by not addressing recurring flooding issues.

The party also questioned Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, asking who should be held for the disruption caused by just an hour of rain.