KBG suspends civic official for poor standard of asphalting city road

BENGALURU: Days after pulling up officials for poor pothole filling and asphalting of city roads and questioning if the exercise was rocket science, Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Saturday suspended a civic official over poor road work.

On Saturday, after expressing doubts about the quality of asphalting work done in Sampangiramnagar, which falls under the jurisdiction of Bengaluru Central City Corporation (BCCC), Gowda directed the commissioner to inspect its quality.

Upon inspection, the commissioner found that the work was substandard. “I really hope I don’t have to do this frequently. But if officers and contractors do not do their job fairly, I will be forced to do this. I urge them to do their jobs properly,” Byre Gowda warned officials.

According to the BCCC suspension order, Assistant Engineer Poojarappa, who was supposed to be overseeing the asphalting works, was found to be in collusion with the contractors and failed to ensure correct proportion of the asphalt mixture and its thickness, causing the corporation incur losses.