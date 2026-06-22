JDS meets Chief secretary, opposes land acquisition for new Bidadi Township

BENGALURU: The Janata Dal Secular (JDS) has met and submitted a memorandum to Karnataka Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, urging the State to withdraw its proposed acquisition of agricultural land in clusters of Bidadi and Harohalli under the pretext of a township project.

The delegation was led by JDS’ Greater Bengaluru president HM Ramesh Gowda and included Bengaluru West district president T Thimmegowda, Bengaluru South district president HC Krishna and Bengaluru East district president Nataraj Gangadhar.

JDS said, more than 498 acres of fertile agricultural land are being acquired in the first phase alone, affecting nearly 750 families. Of those affected, around 614 farmers are small and marginal landholders. “The government is planning to acquire between 7,481 and 9,600 acres in the next phase.

Since farmers are unwilling to part with their land, the government is attempting to deposit compensation amounts in court and proceed with the acquisition, potentially depriving thousands of farmers of their land,” said Gowda. They said that acquiring the Bidadi region for a real-estate-driven township project was unacceptable.

Nikhil marches 11 km in protest

JDS Youth Wing leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy on Sunday criticised the state government for its alleged high-handed approach towards farmers protesting against the acquisition of their land for Bidadi Township project.

Along with his supporters, Nikhil took out an 11km protest march on Sunday. He said farmers from three villages have been protesting for the past 450 days, but no senior government functionary has spoken to them.

On June 12, the government issued a final notification to acquire 499 acres across three villages without getting the consent of affected farmers, he alleged.