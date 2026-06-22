Thousands across Bengaluru observe International Yoga Day

BENGALURU: From Vidhana Soudha to schools, from universities to hospitals, the 12th International Yoga Day attracted enthusiastic participants from across Bengaluru on Sunday. Large events were also organised by government departments, public sector undertakings and private organisations under this year’s theme, “Yoga for Healthy Ageing”.

The main celebration was held on the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha, where Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Health Minister UT Khader and several other dignitaries participated in a mass yoga session. The programme featured a 40-minute common yoga protocol session.

Khader told the participants that yoga, which originated in India and has been practised from ancient times by sages and seers, has now gained global recognition. Yoga should be taken to every household, even as the government is working on appointing yoga instructors in villages and remote areas to make the practice accessible to all sections of society.

One of the largest institutional celebrations was organised by the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS). Over 45,000 students and staff from over 600 institutions participated. The event followed a 10-day training programme conducted by yoga practitioners from 12 naturopathy colleges, including the SDM Institute of Yoga and Naturopathy.

The Bengaluru division of the South-Western Railways celebrated the occasion with a mass yoga demonstration on the Railway Grounds in MG Colony. Railway officers, employees and their families participated in the session conducted by yoga instructor Kishore and his team from the