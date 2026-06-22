Thousands across Bengaluru observe International Yoga Day

BENGALURU: From Vidhana Soudha to schools, from universities to hospitals, the 12th International Yoga Day attracted enthusiastic participants from across Bengaluru on Sunday. Large events were also organised by government departments, public sector undertakings and private organisations under this year’s theme, “Yoga for Healthy Ageing”.
The main celebration was held on the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha, where Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Health Minister UT Khader and several other dignitaries participated in a mass yoga session. The programme featured a 40-minute common yoga protocol session.
Khader told the participants that yoga, which originated in India and has been practised from ancient times by sages and seers, has now gained global recognition. Yoga should be taken to every household, even as the government is working on appointing yoga instructors in villages and remote areas to make the practice accessible to all sections of society.
One of the largest institutional celebrations was organised by the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS). Over 45,000 students and staff from over 600 institutions participated. The event followed a 10-day training programme conducted by yoga practitioners from 12 naturopathy colleges, including the SDM Institute of Yoga and Naturopathy.
The Bengaluru division of the South-Western Railways celebrated the occasion with a mass yoga demonstration on the Railway Grounds in MG Colony. Railway officers, employees and their families participated in the session conducted by yoga instructor Kishore and his team from the
Art of Living. Divisional Railway Manager Ashutosh Kumar Singh highlighted the importance of yoga in improving concentration, physical health, mental well-being and inner peace.
Yoga sessions were also organised by the National Highways Authority of India at its regional office in Bengaluru and its Project Implementation Units across Karnataka.
Rashtriya Military School, Bengaluru, organised a yoga session attended by teaching and non-teaching staff and their families. Yoga trainer Abinaya Ramesh Kumar spoke about the history and significance of International Yoga Day before participants performed synchronised asanas, pranayama and meditation exercises.
At the International Institute of Information Technology-Bangalore, students, faculty members and other staff participated in a yoga session. Director Dr Debabrata Das denoted yoga as a holistic discipline that promotes health, resilience, focus and inner harmony, adding that small daily efforts are essential for lifelong well-being.
The National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Nimhans), Sankara Eye Hospital, Young Indians (Yi), Snehadeep Trust for the Disabled, Karnataka Welfare Association for the Blind, Vinyasa Trust, Greenwood High International School and East Point Group of Institutions also observed the day.
Over 4,000 prisoners join Yoga Day celebrations
Bengaluru: More than 4,000 inmates of Bengaluru Central Prison participated in a yoga session on Saturday as part of the International Yoga Day celebrations held at Parappana Agrahara. Kannada actor Darshan, who is lodged in the prison in connection with a murder case, was also seen taking part in the session.
Speaking at the event, Director General of Police (Prisons & and Correctional Services) Alok Kumar highlighted the importance of yoga in promoting physical fitness, mental well-being, self-confidence and a disciplined lifestyle.
Organised under the theme “Yoga for Healthy Ageing”, the session drew inmates from various sections of the prison, including the women’s wing, convicted prisoners’ wing, Annex-1 block, high-security wing and undertrial prisoners’ wing. As part of the initiative, UCO Bank donated 1,500 yoga mats for inmates, while the Prison Ministry of India
provided 120 yoga mats for women inmates. Members of the Art of Living Foundation also participated in the programme. Inmates and prison officials performed various yoga postures and pranayama exercises.