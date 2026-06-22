'View'points: B'luru's film fratenity weigh in on Peddi controversy

Over the years, conversations around gender representation in cinema have become louder and more nuanced. With every commercial film released in a year, more than half are under audience scrutiny because they are not just watching films; they are also questioning the messages they send.

The recent addition to it is the controversy surrounding Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, and how a scene from it has sparked debates about agency, consent and accountability in storytelling. Adding to the discussion, recently actor Nithya Menen remarked that actors should question scenes they find problematic, reigniting debates about the responsibility of performers in shaping on-screen narratives.

Following the criticism, director Buchi Babu Sana apologised for the audience discomfort, stating he was ‘caught off guard’ about the scenes pointing to objectification – low-level camera angles and intimacy without consent. As the debate continues to unfold, CE gauges public opinion on the controversy among Bengalureans, including industry voices.