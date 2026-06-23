1.5 million native saplings to be planted on June 27 in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: As part of the ‘Bengaluru City Rejuvenation Mission 2026–30’ and in connection with Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Day celebrations, 1.5 million native saplings will be planted across the city on June 27. The initiative is being organised jointly by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), the five City Corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), various government departments and public organisations.

GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao appealed to citizens to participate in the large-scale plantation drive.

Officials have been directed to ensure the availability of saplings, equipment, signboards and other materials required for the programme.

Plantation activities will be undertaken in Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout, Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout, Banashankari 6th Stage, along lake bunds, stormwater drains, parks and various ecological zones. Every participant will receive an official digital certificate and will be recognised as a “Green Bengaluru Champion.” Participants will also have the pride of being part of a world-record attempt. Those making outstanding contributions will be honoured with gold, silver and bronze medals.

BDA Commissioner Major Manivannan P said that a total area of 243 acres has been divided into 49 zones and 314 plantation sites, with each zone being supervised by a Zone Commander. To facilitate smooth travel on the day of the event, the frequency of Metro train services will be increased. In addition, free bus services will be provided from Metro stations to the plantation sites, making it easier for participants to reach the locations.