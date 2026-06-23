Designs of Devotion

Designing a garment for a deity demands more than just understanding of textiles. Temple rituals, religious symbolism, seasonal practices and centuries-old traditions all play a role in the process. Through Shubhavastram, an initiative conceptualised by fashion and textile designer Manish Tripathi, students at the Sri Sri Institute of Fashion Studies in Bengaluru are being introduced to this specialised field as they work on seasonal garments for the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya.

Tripathi, who designed the garments of the deity at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple says temple textiles have remained largely overlooked despite their history and cultural significance. “Temple textiles are among India’s oldest living design traditions, yet they have remained largely undocumented and under-recognised. With the Prana Pratishta (consecration ceremony) of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, we felt this was a meaningful moment where heritage, craftsmanship and collective cultural sentiment came together naturally,” he shares.

The initiative gives students an opportunity to study temple textiles through research and design development. As part of the project, they will work with textile traditions such as Banarasi Brocade, Kanchipuram silk, Paithani, Muga silk, Patan Patola, Kota Doria, Chanderi and Baluchari. Each student group is assigned a craft cluster and encouraged to examine its history, techniques and cultural significance before developing temple-appropriate clothing.

A major component of the project is the creation of a complete seasonal wardrobe for the deity. The garments are being developed around the ritu chakra (cycle of seasons), with each influencing the choice of fabric, colours, motifs and construction, says Tripathi, explaining, “The design process begins with understanding agama guidelines and temple traditions, after which we align the designers with climate, festivals, darshan requirements and the strengths of different Indian textile clusters.”