Kadabagere Road damaged before launch

BENGALURU: A major arterial road that is awaiting inauguration on June 27 has developed patches before the launch. With Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) completing 50 years of its formation and is gearing up to plant 15 lakh saplings and inaugurate the 10.7-km Major Arterial Road connecting Kadabagere Cross on Magadi Road and Mysuru Road on June 27, a nearly 20-meter patch was found near Kadabagere on Monday.

It is reported that loose gravel was found and the patch was clearly visible. To fix that, the officials were seen mixing aggregators to fix the patch. The news soon spread and BDA was trolled for the quality of the road that is not even inaugurated.

It is said the heavy rains and runoff of water has caused the damage. Vehicle users coming from Tumukuru, Kunigal heading towards Mysuru Road can also opt for the stretch and this will reduce the burden on traffic on Bengaluru outskirts, especially near North Bengaluru.

BDA officials concerned and BDA Chairman NA Haris were not available for comment.