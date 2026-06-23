No hike in monthly pass fare: BMTC

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) on Monday clarified that there has been no increase in the fare of its regular monthly bus pass, following concerns suggesting otherwise.

In a press release, BMTC said the clarification was necessitated after misinformation surfaced claiming that the corporation had increased the price of the general monthly pass. The transport utility maintained that the existing monthly pass rates remain unchanged and continue to be valid for commuters travelling within the city’s limited operational area.

The clarification comes in the wake of BMTC introducing new ‘General Vistara’ daily, weekly and monthly passes from June 2, exclusively for passengers travelling on newly extended routes beyond the city’s traditional operational limits.

BMTC’s operational jurisdiction, which was earlier limited to 25 km from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits, was expanded by the state government in January 2026 to cover up to 40 km within the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) area. Consequently, bus services that earlier operated up to 40-42 km from the city centre can now extend up to 65-70 km.

Following the expansion, BMTC has extended services to key districts and taluk centres around Bengaluru, including Kanakapura, Ramanagara, Channapatna, Magadi, Chikkaballapur and Malur. BMTC has classified routes up to around 40 km from the city centre as ‘limited area’ services and those beyond as ‘Vistara area’ services.