Posing as Naga sadhus, duo steals rings from man in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Two men posing as Naga sadhus allegedly stole an 11-gram gold ring and a silver ring from a man under the pretext of offering blessings near RPC Layout in the Vijayanagar police station limits.

The police have launched a manhunt for the accused. According to the police, the victim, Arun Sripada, had visited a friend’s office in RPC Layout for work when the two suspects, dressed as Naga sadhus, entered the premises and struck up a conversation with him about their beliefs.

They gained Arun’s confidence by speaking about religious places, including Kashi and Ayodhya, and discussing pilgrimage rituals. They later spoke about his family and business and told him that receiving their blessings would bring good fortune.

The suspects applied vibhuti on his forehead and blessed him with a trishul. During the blessing ritual, the suspects allegedly removed two rings, including an 11-gram gold ring, from Arun’s left hand without his knowledge.

Arun realised the rings were missing only after returning home and subsequently approached the police. Police said the movements of the suspects were captured on CCTV cameras and efforts are underway to trace and arrest them.