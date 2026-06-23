Priyank calls for joint drive to eliminate drug menace

BENGALURU: The police have been directed to take stringent action against drug peddlers and strengthen inter-departmental coordination as part of a renewed push to make the state drug-free, Home Minister Priyank Kharge said during a high-level review meeting held at Vikas Soudha on Monday.

The minister instructed the police department to take uncompromising legal action against those involved in the supply and distribution of drugs and to ensure strict enforcement of relevant laws. He also directed departments, including Higher Education, School Education, Medical Education, Labour, Social Welfare, and Rural Development, to work in coordination using technology-driven monitoring and data-sharing systems.

Awareness programmes will be conducted in schools, colleges, factories, and villages through gram panchayats to educate people about the harmful effects of narcotic substances. He said the Integrated Public Grievance Redressal System (iPGRS), or Janaspandana platform, would be strengthened to enable citizens to report instances of drug sale and consumption.

Complaints will be mapped to field-level officers and monitored through strict service-level timelines. The minister further directed officials to leverage the Karnataka State Wide Area Network (KSWAN 3.0) to improve coordination and outreach at the Gram Panchayat level.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, Director General and Inspector General of Police MA Saleem, senior police officers, and officials from various departments.