South City Corporation officials told to prevent pollution, clear encroachments

BENGALURU: Bengaluru South City Corporation Commissioner KN Ramesh on Monday directed his officials to take steps to clear weeds from the Uttarahalli Lake and prevent sewage from entering it.

During his visit to the lake, locals complained that sewage enters the water body through the rajakaluve (stormwater drain) and pollutes it. Because of the sewage flow, stench emanates from the lake, causing inconvenience to them. Moreover, parts of the lake have been covered by weeds.

They urged Ramesh to take steps to repair the damaged retaining walls of the lake and ensure that sewage flows to the sewage treatment plant (STP).

Responding to their complaints, the commissioner instructed the officials to clear the weeds from the lake and use bio-purification solutions to prevent stench. He also directed them to take steps to remove silt from the stormwater drain and clear the clogged canals to ensure smooth flow of water.

Stating that the STP work has been suspended, the commissioner instructed the officials to replace the small pipe with a larger one to ensure that sewage flows directly to the treatment plant. He asked them to resume the STP work and prevent sewage from entering the stormwater drain.

‘Clear encroachments’

Observing that sheds and nurseries selling fruit and flower saplings have come up on civic amenity sites in front of the lake, the commissioner instructed the officials to conduct a survey of CA sites, issue notices to the encroachers and clear the encroachments at the earliest.

On complaints from those living at Poornaprajna Layout that a site earmarked for a park in their locality has been encroached and used for illegal activities by some anti-social elements, Ramesh directed the officials to clear the encroachment and fence the park area.