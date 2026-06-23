Three die in road accidents in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Three people, including a security guard from Nepal and a pedestrian, died in road accidents in the city.

A 35-year-old private company employee was killed after a goods vehicle collided with his motorcycle near HMT Layout in the Peenya traffic police station limits on Monday. The deceased was Gaurishankar, a resident of Manjunathanagar.

According to the police, at around 4.45 am, Gaurishankar was riding his bike near Super Market Circle in HMT Layout, Yeshwanthpur, when a speeding goods vehicle rammed into his bike. Passersby rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The Peenya traffic police have registered a case.

In the second incident, a senior citizen died on the spot after losing control of his scooter and crashing into a road divider near Avalahalli Road in the KR Puram traffic police station on Tuesday. The deceased was Rajendra (60), a resident of Kannamangala. The KR Puram traffic police have registered a case.

In the third incident, a security guard died after being hit by a water tanker while crossing the road. The incident occurred on Varthur-Gunjur Main Road under the Whitefield traffic police station on Monday. The deceased was Kapendra Maje (39), a resident of Varthur and a native of Nepal.

The police said that after finishing work, Kapendra was heading home and was crossing the road near Gandhi Circle when the water tanker heading towards Varthur College hit him. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The police have taken the water tanker driver, Pradeep (32), into custody.