Why whitetop a road when flyover is coming: KBG raps B-Smile director

BENGALURU: “Why did you whitetop a road (JC Road to NR Road) when you knew that a flyover would be built there? Is it not a waste of money,” questioned Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda in his maiden meeting with officials from Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Limited (B-SMILE) -- the Special Purpose Vehicle of Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), here on Monday. To lay 1 km of a concrete road, the government spends over Rs 10 crore.

Pulling up B-SMILE Director BS Prahallad and his team of engineers, the minister said it is a waste of money to whitetop a road, break it and then build a flyover. Later addressing the media, he said there is an intention to build an elevated corridor of 150 km and this year, plans are on to build 75 km of it.

At the meeting, the minister, in the presence of Greater Bengaluru Authority Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao, was seen rapping Prahallad, who was struggling to justify the whitetopping work.

At the press conference, the minister said instructions have been given to make a comprehensive plan for various development works being undertaken by B-Smile and to implement them effectively. He said that a long discussion was held on finding a solution to the long-standing traffic congestion in Bengaluru.

“Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has already prepared a blueprint for the programmes to be undertaken by B-Smile to provide a long-term solution to traffic problems, and many projects are at the implementation stage. I have not given any new suggestions. The discussions were held on the speedy and proper implementation of the projects already prepared,” he said.